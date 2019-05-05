Wipr blocks all ads, trackers, cryptocurrency miners, EU cookie and GDPR notices, and other annoyances, so you can focus on the content that matters to you. It works in Safari and all apps that use Safari to display web pages.
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
This looks like a neat alternative to many blockers that already exist given that it's both on Mac and iOS. @mipstian what features do you plan on adding down the line to differentiate Wipr from other blockers?
