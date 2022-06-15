Products
WinWinBot
Ranked #14 for today
WinWinBot
A new concept of online courses in Telegram
Launch your online course as a chatbot.
Increase your students' engagement and completion rates by 200% with the power of roBOTised education and marketing.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Education
,
Bots
by
WinWinBot
About this launch
was hunted by
Oleg Basha
in
Marketing
,
Education
,
Bots
. Made by
Oleg Basha
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is WinWinBot's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#45
