Winston Privacy

Richard Stokes
Hey Product Hunters! Years ago, I left the AdTech industry because the use of data tracking terrified me. I couldn’t keep working in a sector that was treating users’ personal information, interests and online behavior as a product to be harvested and sold. I began looking for a solution to protect users’ privacy online. That’s how we created Winston. Winston makes online privacy a priority. Because it’s a necessity, not a privilege. Connect it between your modem and router, and it protects all incoming and outgoing traffic from any device. Winston has just passed $1M in sales on Kickstarter and Indiegogo and we’ve already delivered 1000+ units to early backers. We are offering free shipping to the Product Hunt community, just use the link above to get it. Thanks for your interest and let us know any questions below!
