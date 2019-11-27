Log InSign up
Winston Privacy

Reclaim your online privacy on all connected devices at home

We live in a world where *we* are the product. The product of mass surveillance.
Winston is a plug-n-play hardware filter that protects you from being tracked, hacked and spied on by Government, Big Tech, Data Brokers, Hackers & Advertisers.
Avoiding unwanted tracking onlineBusinesses and consumers alike have grown increasingly concerned with protecting their privacy online. Whether it's avoiding falling victim to a data breach or even a ransomware attack, the tactics used by cybercriminals have become quite sophisticated.
Winston Privacy Launches on Kickstarter to Finally Bring Privacy to the Home Network | Markets InsiderCHICAGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Winston Privacy, the world's most advanced privacy solution, launches on Kickstarter. Right now, a person's every online move is being tracked, mined, and sold by big tech companies, advertisers, data brokers, governments and more.
This magic box stops hackers, advertisers, ISPs, and everyone else spying on youPeople are growing more conscious of the footprint they leave behind online and how private data can be leaked, sold, and used by unscrupulous companies. The Winston Privacy Filter is a box that plugs into your router and protects your online activities, making it impossible for anyone to snoop on you.
Discussion
Richard Stokes
Richard Stokes
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Years ago, I left the AdTech industry because the use of data tracking terrified me. I couldn’t keep working in a sector that was treating users’ personal information, interests and online behavior as a product to be harvested and sold. I began looking for a solution to protect users’ privacy online. That’s how we created Winston. Winston makes online privacy a priority. Because it’s a necessity, not a privilege. Connect it between your modem and router, and it protects all incoming and outgoing traffic from any device. Winston has just passed $1M in sales on Kickstarter and Indiegogo and we’ve already delivered 1000+ units to early backers. We are offering free shipping to the Product Hunt community, just use the link above to get it. Thanks for your interest and let us know any questions below!
Allen Asagib
Allen Asagib
how does it work ?
