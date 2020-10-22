discussion
Hey there, We recognized the need for a new social networking platform. No proper virtual shared workspace/safe space existed for aspiring entrepreneurs to collaborate and co-learn without the competition factor of traditional social media outlets. Moreover, one of our goals is to create an inviting platform to encourage millennials to look more into entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs are changing the world, and our society needs more of them in the future. Having said that, Winoutt is not only for aspiring and established entrepreneurs; it’s also for people who want to get more out of their life than paying bills and working for the weekend. I invite you to be part of a worldwide community that allows members to share their vision, ideas, experiences, and solve shared problems. Thank you! Let me know your feedback in the comments.
