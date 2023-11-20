Products
Home
Product
WingAI: Your AI Wingman
More dates, less rejections
Visit
Boost your Tinder, Hinge, Bumble chats with WingAI. Our AI crafts personalized, witty responses, doubling your reply rate. Just upload a match's profile or chat screenshot for clever icebreakers.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Dating
+1 by
About this launch
More Dates, Less Rejections
WingAI: Your AI Wingman by
was hunted by
Tyler Henkel
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Dating
. Made by
Tyler Henkel
and
Ricardo Mejia
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is WingAI: Your AI Wingman's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
