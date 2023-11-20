WingAI: Your AI Wingman

Products
Boost your Tinder, Hinge, Bumble chats with WingAI. Our AI crafts personalized, witty responses, doubling your reply rate. Just upload a match's profile or chat screenshot for clever icebreakers.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Dating
 +1 by
47
followers
was hunted by
Tyler Henkel
in Android, iOS, Dating. Made by
Tyler Henkel
and
Ricardo Mejia
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
