Wing Assistant

Hi, I’m Karan, Wing's creator! Wing is a new kind of intelligent assistant, powered by AI and humans. My college roommate and I built Wing because we had no time to do things ourselves! At the time, we honestly just wished we could afford an assistant. However, we were broke. So, I took my teenage fascination with Jarvis from Iron Man, AI experience, and combined it with a real problem that we were facing, and decided to build a product: Wing - an unlimited superhuman assistant, starting at $9.99/mo. Wing uses lots of fancy in-house built AI, trained human assistants, strategic business partnerships, and more, allowing us to be an assistant that can handle *anything* (as long as it's legal and possible) 😉 Give it a try! Text a request to 929-415-9464 😊 Your feedback is very welcome! 😻
This is pretty cool. Think Alexa/Siri meets Magic (remember that app that would do anything for you via a text?) and turns the experience into a simple, mobile-based solution.
Love it
I was just at the product launch for this and honestly? This is revolutionary. I really value the idea of executive resource availability, and in a world that constructs workplace microcosms around systems of in-betweens and logistical middlemen, Wing seems like the kind of app that has the potential to cut out middlemen from the picture— permanently. I truly believe in the productive power of this product (albeit influenced by the talks I’ve had with this organization’s VERY dedicated CEO) and look forward to see how they will continue to change the world in the future.
Can't wait to try it out!
