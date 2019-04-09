Log InSign up
Wing

Google's self-flying delivery drone service 📦

Project Wing is an autonomous delivery drone service aiming to increase access to goods, reduce traffic congestion in cities, and help ease the CO2 emissions attributable to the transportation of goods. It now has permission in Canberra, Australia.
Tech giant Alphabet launches drone delivery service in AustraliaCharles Mostoller | Bloomberg | Getty Images Wing, an initiative of Google's parent company Alphabet, has launched a drone based commercial delivery service in Australia's capital city, Canberra. In a blog post Tuesday, Wing said that the service would enable users to order items including fresh food, coffee, and over-the-counter chemist items using a mobile app.
Google's world-first drone delivery business wins approval in CanberraAustralian aviation authority Casa approves Alphabet's Project Wing, which delivers food, drinks and medication
Google's Wing drones approved to make public deliveries in AustraliaWing, the drone delivery company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is launching its first public drone delivery service in Canberra, Australia after the country's aviation authority granted it regulatory approval. Around 100 homes in the suburbs of Crace, Palmerston, and Franklin will initially have access to the service, but in the coming months the company plans to expand it to homes in Harrison and Gungahlin.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Would love to see this expanded more, although I do worry about noise pollution levels. Drones aren't exactly quiet, I know there was some contentions with getting approval in Australia, excited to see how this pans out now.
