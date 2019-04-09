Google's Wing drones approved to make public deliveries in Australia

Wing, the drone delivery company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is launching its first public drone delivery service in Canberra, Australia after the country's aviation authority granted it regulatory approval. Around 100 homes in the suburbs of Crace, Palmerston, and Franklin will initially have access to the service, but in the coming months the company plans to expand it to homes in Harrison and Gungahlin.