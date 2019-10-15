Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Steven Rueter
Maker
With the release of iOS 13, I’ve gone back and overhauled one of the first apps I ever built, Windy, which lets you play your iPhone like a wind instrument. Simply hold down the keys on the screen and blow into the microphone. You can play over your iPhone's speakers, headphones, and even Bluetooth-enabled speakers and headphones. Choose from three instruments and even follow along with 36 guided song tutorials. Windy is also available for iPad. I initially wrote Windy in order to practice designing and building clean and purposeful UI/UX. With the release of v4.0, I’ve gone back and fine-tuned things. It's actually written in Objective-C, which was a great refresher since I’m now mostly writing in Swift. I was motivated to return to Windy by my niece and nephew, who’ve both been born since its initial release, and to whom I’ve now dedicated the app. It’s inevitable that they’re going to grow up with mobile devices in their hands—they already use iPads to play games—so I suppose this is just my small and simple way of making technology fun and interactive for them. The app is free to download and use forever. There are no invasive pop-up or banner ads, no annoying subscriptions or trial periods, and no sign up necessary. There’s a one-time in-app purchase of $1.99 to unlock all 36 song tutorials, all three instruments, and the blue theme. The glass bottle instrument, red theme, and “Happy Birthday” song tutorial are included for free. I hope the Product Hunt community enjoys it and I look forward to all your feedback. Thanks for your consideration.
UpvoteShare