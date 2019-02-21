WindowSwitcher for Mac

When Mac several applications are running, with many windows open, it is difficult to manage the chaos and to work productively.
WindowSwitcher provides several tools to quickly switch and manage Mac desktop windows.
gerasim_sergeyMaker@gerasim_sergey · CEO MacPlus Software, www.noteifyapp.com
Hello everyone, I made an interesting application that helps with the chaos of open windows
I would like to hear criticism, ideas and thoughts.
