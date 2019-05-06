Windows Terminal
A new command line interface for Windows machines
#3 Product of the DayToday
Windows Terminal is a new, modern, fast, efficient, powerful, and productive terminal application for users of command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL.
Around the web
Windows gets a new terminalWindows 10 is getting a new terminal for command-line users, Microsoft announced at its Build developer conference today. The new so-called 'Windows Terminal' will launch in mid-June and promises to be a major update of the existing Windows Command Prompt and PowerShell experience. Inde...
TechCrunch
Microsoft unveils Windows Terminal, a new command line app for WindowsMicrosoft is launching a new command line app for Windows, dubbed Windows Terminal. It's designed to be the central location for access to environments like PowerShell, Cmd, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Microsoft is adding multiple tab support alongside theming and customization for developers who want to tweak the Terminal app.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Ooooh multi tab support and emoji support, arguably not the most important factors, but I like.
Upvote Share·
Ross Currie@rossdcurrie · Founder, Brutal TearDowns
Seems like this will be a separate Windows Store download, rather than baked-in (and is certainly not an update to the existing cmd interface). Not a big issue, but given how many random client windows servers I login to during a year, it would be nice if this was just included in the OS
Upvote Share·