Home
→
Product
→
Windows App
Windows App
Stream Windows to your devices
Windows App is your gateway to Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and remote PCs, securely connecting you to Windows devices and apps.
Launched in
Windows
by
Windows App
About this launch
0
reviews
60
followers
Windows App by
Windows App
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Windows
. Featured on November 16th, 2023.
Windows App
is not rated yet. This is Windows App's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#221
