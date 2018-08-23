Windows 95
Windows 95 app that runs on macOS, Windows, and Linux
This is Windows 95, running in an Electron app. Yes, it's the full thing. I'm sorry.
Windows 95 app brings nerd nostalgia to macOS, Windows and Linux - According to Engadget, you can easily run applications such as WordPad, MS Paint and Minesweeper within the app. Internet Explorer, sadly, doesn't work. The good news is if you're playing around and encounter problems, you can simply reset the instance and start over again. If you're worried about storage space or RAM, then fear not.
Engadget
Re-live the good old days by installing Windows 95 as a desktop app - Windows 95 is still the most beloved iteration of Microsoft's operating system, and you can now relive those halcyon days on any modern macOS, Windows or Linux computer by downloading it as an app. Windows 95 v1.0, as it's known, was created by developer Felix Riesenberg, and is free to download from GitHub.
TechRadar
Windows 95 is now an app you can download and install on macOS, Windows, and Linux - Windows 95 is the operating system that's now used as a yardstick for what's possible on modern devices and platforms. We've seen Microsoft's popular OS appear on the Apple Watch, an Android Wear smartwatch, and even the Xbox One.
The Verge
Gabriel LewisHunter@gabriel__lewis · 🤔
This is a flash from the past. Reminds me of the days of sitting in the laundry room playing computer games on our family pc. Thanks @felixrieseberg for the nostalgia.
Felix RiesebergMaker@felixrieseberg
@gabriel__lewis Thanks for posting! It's not a _good idea_ but I myself am surprised at how well this work 😂
John O'Nolan@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
Felix I love and hate everything about this and I'm so happy you did it. Where did the idea come from?
