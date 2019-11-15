Windie App

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Alex Thieme
Maker
That's my thing! Thanks for posting Tanner! Now that I'm here let me tell you a little bit about why I created Windie. Every morning I wake up, have a coffee, and wonder when would be the optimal time to open my windows. My apartment is drafty in the winter and scorching in the summer and paying for heating and cooling is only fun for so long, not to mention the impact it has on the environment. With my dad’s catchphrase in mind ringing in the back of my mind, I knew there had to be a better way. So with the intention of saving money and helping lower my carbon footprint, I came up with an idea. Introducing Windie, the one-of-a-kind iPhone application designed to let you know when to open your windows and blinds to help achieve your ideal temperature. By utilizing a little bit of information about you and your home, Windie will send you notifications to help you take control of your heating and cooling. But this is bigger than just me and you. According to Energy.Gov, 75% of residential window draperies and blinds stay in the same position day to day. This means 75% of energy saving opportunities are being missed. Opening your blinds brings in sunlight to help heat your home, while keeping them closed can reduce heat loss depending on the weather conditions. Energy.Gov also states that upwards of 48% of your utility bills go to heating and cooling your home. We are hurting our wallets and our environment, simply by ignoring our windows. It sounds simple. It is simple. Let’s save the world one window at a time.
