Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Wind4Tune
Ranked #6 for today
Wind4Tune
The automated corporate gift-giving solution
Visit
Upvote 43
Get a 15% discount
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Subscription-based gifting service for your employees and partners. Select one of the gift options and we will take care of the rest 🙂 - e-greeting-card service 💌 - corporate cake delivery service 🎂 - corporate merch delivery service 👚
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
Wind4Tune
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
Wind4Tune
The automated corporate gift-giving solution
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Wind4Tune by
Wind4Tune
was hunted by
Serge Sigal
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Serge Sigal
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Wind4Tune
is not rated yet. This is Wind4Tune's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
Report