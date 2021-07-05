Products
Home
→
Winarize
Winarize
Database to connect sports tech companies with investors
🏷 Free
Web App
+ 3
Winarize is an end-to-end platform positioned as the central hub of sports tech. With 3,000+ sports tech startups, 800+ investors, industry ecosystem reports, and open sourced job listening, Winarize is a one-stop shop for all things sports tech!
23m ago