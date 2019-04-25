Win95 Media Player

A JavaScript/React clone of the Media Player app shipped in Windows 95. Classic UI & functionality to play your media on today's web! Wouldn't be possible without 2 major dependencies - React95 (http://react95.io) & Cassette (github.com/benwiley4000/cassette)
Ben WileyMaker@benwiley4000 · Software Dev interested in media
I built this because I found the React95 library last week and knew I had to make something cool with it. I decided to build a media player because it's a cool way to showcase Cassette, the media player React component library I built and maintain. Cassette offers a pretty flexible API that helps you build media players like this, or anything else you could think of. Working on a player like this is kind of funny because the UX is pretty dated and I cringed a bit at some of the things I was trying to implement. Super cool to use though! Feels like a blast from the past. As a bonus, it's a lot more performant than the Windows 95 version, and has auto-integration with mobile OSes, thanks to Cassette. Not exactly *fun* to use on a phone... but it works! And you can also cheat by using the playback controls in the system UI. Would love to hear any feedback!
