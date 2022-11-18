Products
WIN3.FUN
WIN3.FUN
An open platform for Web3 lucky draw
WIN3.FUN is the official dApp of Win3 Protocol, an open platform for web3 lucky draw games. Based on the open source and transparent protocol, we connect creators and participants; and facilitate a hassle-free transparent process for everyone.
Launched in
Web3
,
DApp
,
NFT
by
WIN3.FUN
About this launch
WIN3.FUN
An open platform for Web3 lucky draw
1
7
WIN3.FUN by
WIN3.FUN
was hunted by
Molly
in
Web3
,
DApp
,
NFT
. Made by
Molly
. Featured on November 21st, 2022.
WIN3.FUN
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is WIN3.FUN's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#22
