Ther are many apps that record people's success stories but heavily focussed on how they make an impact on a larger community scale or current celebrities. Here we ask our community members to record their story in form of audio and if another member want's to appreciate or like the post, they can make a handwritten letter, scan it and upload it as a comment against this post. As the community expands, we are planning to collect these handwritten letters and deliver them to the person who made the post securely without both knowing each other. The Wow feeling of getting a handwritten letter is priceless! As a small group of volunteers, this is our first app so please go gentle and we are happy to hear your feedback. Thanks in advance. Team Wime.
