Willo Video Interviewing

Euan Cameron
Maker
It has been 6 months since we launched Willo to the world and I wanted to update the amazing PH community on that journey. -- 2019 -- We spent all of 2019 developing and testing, and testing some more... with around 15 organisations in Beta who provided a mountain of useful insight. 🔬 -- 2020 -- We launched to the world in January and since then have seen sign ups from over 45 countries which has been beyond anything we ever expected - some of this demand was driven by COVID, but mostly it was word of mouth which is awesome. 🌎 One of the most interesting learnings has been the alternative use cases that we have seen, many users now use Willo for more than just recruitment. Check out some of these use cases: 🧘 Employee Wellness 🛃 Pre-Employment Checks 🧐 Site Inspections 🤗 Customer Testimonials 👋 Exit Interviews 🗣️ VC Pitches Please check it out (Free to use) at www.willotalent.com - I would love to hear your use cases and also any feedback on what you would like to see improve.
