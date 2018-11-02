Wikishirts is an online store offering completely custom and personalized shirts from Wikipedia articles.
👋 Hey everyone! I built this online store and I'd love your feedback! 😕 Problem People with specialized interests find it hard to express themselves in fashion. There are probably a lot of people that don't fit the general interests of the fashion crowd, and have been left out by most retailers. There's a lot of generalisation in this industry, but I think personalization results in higher satisfaction and happier customers. 🛠️ Solution Wikishirts is a simple online store where you can browse any of 5.7 million unique shirts 😲 containing extracts from articles on Wikipedia. Type in your weird obsession or interest, pick and article, and order your custom shirt wherever you are in the world! I'm no fashion guru or enthusiast, but I want what I wear to say something about me or initiate conversation. Please tell me what you think! 🤗
