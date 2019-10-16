Discussion
Hey everyone 👋 I started working on this a couple of years ago, but it lay dormant in my filesystem while I was distracted by other projects. Finally I got my act together and submitted the app to the App Store. It's written in React Native, Expo, Three.js and uses ARKit under the hood. I wanted a way to find nearby points of interest when landing in a new city so I started playing around with Wikipedia's API. I was surprised by what I found even in my own city. My partner Daria started to learn web design a few months ago and she expressed an interest in creating a landing page for this as a portfolio piece. I think it's amazing! She's available to hire - James
It looks fantastic! I could use that when travelling, and maybe even in my own city.
Any plans for an Android version?
Good and useful use of the AR trend. Thanks for making this James