WikiPrank
Prank your friends with fake wiki articles.
WikiPrank is a small webapp that allows you to prank your friends by faking a wikipedia page. Choose an article you want as a reference, choose the word you want to replace it with and tadaaa: you have a fake wiki article.
Use it to:
- Prank your friends,
- Win at scrabble
- Win a bet
You will never be wrong anymore, even when you are.
Reviews
Discussion
Chloé@chloej
Nice! I just pranked my mother by making her believe that a Croissant was also a flower! However, I was using my mobile and wikipedia displayed as a browser website 😕
Bastian JakobsenMaker@bastianjakobsen · CTO - Adapti.me
@chloej Hey there! Yes unfortunatly that feature is not implemented yet. I will add that to my todo list 😃
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
The website doesn't work for me but I really want to use it! I have countless pranks in mind 😝Will wait until it's back up 🙂
Bastian JakobsenMaker@bastianjakobsen · CTO - Adapti.me
Hey, Website is up and running again! I also fixed a bug when search terms had a space in them (ex: Donald Trump)
