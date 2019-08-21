Wikiful
Wesley Reitzfeld
Hey there, co-founder of Wikiful here. We built this because we were tired of existing wiki platforms that are unintuitive, clunky, and slow. Some neat features: • Easy to create internal & external links • Flexible privacy and collaborator settings • Markdown shortcuts • Export wiki to PDF • Search • Code blocks • Tables & embeds coming soon You can try our functional demos without signing up. We'd love any and all feedback. What documentation tools do you currently use? What's your wishlist, and what are your frustrations? We want to take the pain out of wiki building! Cheers, Wesley
