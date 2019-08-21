Log InSign up
Pain-free wikis for individuals and teams.

Wikiful is a platform where individuals and teams can build pain-free wikis. Make, edit, and share wikis from anywhere, quickly and intuitively. Flexible privacy and collaborator settings, markdown shortcuts, search, and more.
Why You Aren't Using Wikis Yet, and Why You Should BeProgrammers have known about the importance of wikis for years, but most of us haven't had access to them until now.
Hey there, co-founder of Wikiful here. We built this because we were tired of existing wiki platforms that are unintuitive, clunky, and slow. Some neat features: • Easy to create internal & external links • Flexible privacy and collaborator settings • Markdown shortcuts • Export wiki to PDF • Search • Code blocks • Tables & embeds coming soon You can try our functional demos without signing up. We'd love any and all feedback. What documentation tools do you currently use? What's your wishlist, and what are your frustrations? We want to take the pain out of wiki building! Cheers, Wesley
