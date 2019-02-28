Discover life transforming bucket list worthy adventures experienced with kindred travelers. See one you like? Simply reserve your spot, get approved, and pay. Just like that you’re going on your next adventure instead of dreaming about it!
Jaqui McCarthyMaker@jaqui_mccarthy · Founder of WiGo Trips
WiGo is the adventure you have been looking for! You’re going to love it and we know it because there’s a whole community of us who are making WiGo the next big thing in travel. Looking for more than another vacation? Take a look at our trip marketplace and discover life transforming bucket list worthy adventures organized by our WiGo Ambassadors and approved trip organizers. See one you like? Simply reserve your spot, get approved, and pay. Just like that you’re going on your next adventure instead of dreaming about it! Skilled at organizing and leading group trips? WiGo provides you with the tools, resources, and audience to travel for a living or just for fun! It’s simple, create a trip, post it on the open marketplace, and invite friends, family, or brand new friends to travel with you. Not wanting to travel alone? Connect with kindred travelers from around the world on a community designed for travelers who seek unconventional group trips, unique adventures, and meaningful shared experiences with like-minded people from around the world. As a bonus, we are offering Product Hunt members a $100 credit towards their first WiGo branded trip (trips with the WiGo compass at the top left). To redeem, download the app, use access code: NEXTGENTRAVEL to bypass the wait list, select a trip, and email us at Hello@WiGoTrips.com with the trip you’d like to book. If you have any feedback on how we could improve our app let us know. With that said, we look forward to welcoming you to the WiGo family and adventuring with you in the near future! -Jaqui McCarthy, Cofounder and CEO at WiGo Trips
