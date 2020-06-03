Discussion
Masayoshi Tajima
Maker
👋 Hi everyone! Hope you all good and safe. We created WifiLink to help people who uses same password for most of the things or activities, just like myself. Some of which often too easy to remember or guess, like birthday, anniversary, etc. 🤔 So when someone asks for my wifi password, I often stuck in this epic pause, thinking if I should give it out. This like giving out password for my laptop, atm, cloud account, amazon, app store, and gosh, believe me, it's on everything that required password. 🧘♀️ But that’s not going to happen anymore. The next time someone ask for my wifi password, I simply let them scan the QR code, or share a link with them. That way, they can connect to my WiFi without my password. No more worries about forgetting (or exposing…) sensitive login information! Connection can be shared by scanning the QR code or by sending the encrypted link via various chat platforms. This is particularly great for restaurants, coffee shops, and other venues that offer WiFi. Visitors can simply scan a QR code that is placed out by the business to connect to wifi. WifiLink is the better, smarter, and simpler way to connect and share. Rest assured with a piece of mind that your information is safe and protected. Whether you have a business or are just someone who wants to share connection with those around you, this is a must-have service. I hope you find WifiLink valuable. And I hope it can help you share your WiFi or Hotspot connection with other easier and safer. Feel free to drop your feedback or question. Let us know if there is anything we can improve and make this a better app 😁
