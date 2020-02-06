Wificoin - Inflight Wifi App

Discussion
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina 👋 Product Hunt - Suruchi here from Wificoin. Super excited to share Wificoin with you and can’t wait to hear your thoughts! As a software engineer by trade, partly out of curiosity, but mostly out of frustration with the status quo, I naively took on this daunting task of changing how we all access inflight wifi. To me, buying an inflight wifi pass before getting on every flight, only to realize the wifi on the plane was painstakingly slow (if not completely down), not being able to get any work done but losing all the money, was super annoying and frustrating. We all deserve a better solution and that is exactly what inspired me to start Wificoin. Its a pay-as-you-go inflight wifi app that enables you to access wifi in over 5000+ airplanes on 37 airlines worldwide. You no longer need to buy hourly packages on multiple airlines just for sending those few emails. Simply download the app, load the credits before you fly and stay connected in the air for a fraction of the cost. We are on a mission to make your travel more enjoyable and we hope you like it! @sam_johnson4 and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Thanks for checking us out!
I fly a lot with work colleagues so I find this interesting. I'm curious if it's possible to share un-used credits with my friends?
@leo_anbarasan if you fly frequently you can subscribe to a monthly plan. The same monthly plan gives you WiFi access on all 37 airlines and if you have any left-over or unused credits you can share them with up to 5 devices; friends and colleagues 😄.
Great product! By the way, which airlines do you guys provide Wifi on? Also is this just domestic or international flights too?
Interesting! After downloading the app I've got 1100 credits in my Wificoin balance. How the credits expire? Since I'm not going to fly now but few days later.@suruchi786 does this app support Malindo Airlines?
@joy_sarkar1 Thanks for downloading the app. The credits do not expire and can be used at anytime. At this time, we don't support Malindo Airlines, however, we are constantly adding new airlines, so stay tuned.
