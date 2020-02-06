Wificoin Inflight Wifi

Discussion
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina 👋 Product Hunt - Suruchi here from Wificoin. Super excited to share Wificoin with you and can’t wait to hear your thoughts! As a software engineer by trade, partly out of curiosity, but mostly out of frustration with the status quo, I naively took on this daunting task of changing how we all access inflight wifi. To me, buying an inflight wifi pass before getting on every flight, only to realize the wifi on the plane was painstakingly slow (if not completely down), not being able to get any work done but losing all the money, was super annoying and frustrating. We all deserve a better solution and that is exactly what inspired me to start Wificoin. Its a pay-as-you-go inflight wifi app that enables you to access wifi in over 5000+ airplanes on 37 airlines worldwide. You no longer need to buy hourly packages on multiple airlines just for sending those few emails. Simply download the app, load the credits before you fly and stay connected in the air for a fraction of the cost. We are on a mission to make your travel more enjoyable and we hope you like it! @sam_johnson4 and I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Thanks for checking us out!
Amazing Inflight WiFi app for the international travellers! Subscribe it and share with your family & friends. Enjoy your flying!
