  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Wifi QR Code
Wifi QR Code
Ranked #8 for today

Wifi QR Code

Share your Wifi with friends & family

Free
The web application for generating and saving QR codes for your Wifi networks. Installable on devices capable of running progressive web apps. Built and run as a hobby product. Feedback and feature ideas are very welcome!
Launched in Productivity, GitHub, Wi-Fi
Wifi QR Code
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I built this as a hobby project and would love to hear your feedback, ideas, and wishes to make it even better. Since I'm always eager to learn new things I was considering bringing this to devices natively."

The makers of Wifi QR Code
About this launch
Share your Wifi with friends & family
Wifi QR Code by
was hunted by
Max Sommer
in Productivity, GitHub, Wi-Fi. Made by
Max Sommer
. Featured on January 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Wifi QR Code's first launch.
