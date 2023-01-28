Wifi QR Code

The web application for generating and saving QR codes for your Wifi networks. Installable on devices capable of running progressive web apps. Built and run as a hobby product. Feedback and feature ideas are very welcome!
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I built this as a hobby project and would love to hear your feedback, ideas, and wishes to make it even better. Since I'm always eager to learn new things I was considering bringing this to devices natively."