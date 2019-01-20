Wifi Porter connects your guests to Wi-Fi by scanning a QR code or tapping on the device. It’s a nice way to avoid typing long passwords. Wifi Porter is carved from a block of hard maple, and is compatible with iOS and Android. Unlike other solutions, Wifi Porter doesn’t require any special apps, and it doesn’t require the host to be nearby.
Peter SkinnerMakerPro@psidentity · Product Designer
Hi Makers & Hunters! I'm so excited (and nervous) to show you this work. You’re a bunch of smarties with good critique and suggestions. Please do let me know what you think (good and bad!). With recent connectivity improvements in iOS and Android, we thought it was a great time to explore new interactions for connecting to Wi-Fi. Wifi Porter works with nearly all current phones, and is compatible with the latest standards. Network credentials are displayed on the bottom of the Wifi Porter as a backup method for laptops and other devices. Did we miss anything? Would this be helpful? All comments appreciated, and have a great day!
