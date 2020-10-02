Deals
Widgetcord
Widgetcord
Discord on your home screen
iPhone
iPad
+ 1
Keep up with your favourite Discord channels by creating home screen widgets for them.
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
Distracting! Nice job,
@rekkyrek
. 😅
Leah Lundqvist
Maker
I make stuff :)
@rrhoover
Hey! To be fair it __can__ be useful to keep up with study group channels for example ;)
Leah Lundqvist
Maker
I make stuff :)
Hey everyone! This is my first iOS app, super excited!
