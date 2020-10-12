discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Stefan Liesendahl
Maker
Hey guys, started as a test project to get more familiar with widget development in SwiftUI, I just released this sweet app to create colorful event countdowns. 🥳 The widgets in Widget Studio are highly customizable and clean-designed, so that nothing distracts your focus from the concert, your best friend‘s birthday or whatever you‘re currently looking forward to! Just give it a try! :) Key features: - Powerful event editor with live preview - Three customizable widget templates for iPhone & iPad - Beautiful color gradients for your Home Screen - Over 50 different icons to choose from - Real time push notifications for your events I’d love to hear your thoughts. Thank you! Cheers, Stefan
UpvoteShare