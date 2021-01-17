Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Widget for LinkedIn (unoffi...
Widget for LinkedIn (unofficial)
iOS widget to keep track of your LinkedIn updates
iPhone
Marketing
Place your LinkedIn Profile and job search on your homescreen! It updates automatically.
Keep track of your followers and post engagements.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
17 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Ibrahim Atli
Maker
🎈
-
Enjoy. It's free. Feedback is always welcome.
Upvote (1)
Share
11h
Send