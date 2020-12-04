discussion
Tom Sitton
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! 3 months ago I searched for a chrome extension to replace my 'new tab' extension that showed me a page with quick links for all my important projects, then I thought I could build a better board for myself, with all the data and interactivity I wanted. Today I'm excited to show you Widget-Board: a fully working SaaS for building online boards that contain media and interactive widgets + a chrome extension that gives you quick access to all your boards and of course it takes over your new tab so you can choose what to see each time you open a new tab: (1) a new empty board (2) a specific board you have (3) WB main screen The use cases are endless: mindmap ideas, manage projects, present product design, work with a different country, manage your daily tasks, create collections of music, plan vacations and trips, organize grocery shopping lists, manage your house moving, collect recipes for holiday, design an invite to a birthday and so much more! 🔥 ALL WIDGETS: - Todo lists / Kanban - Notes taking (rich text with quick copy) - Upload files (with quick copy URL) - Rich text (with quick copy) - Links (with metadata) - Maps (embedded google maps) - Images (with quick copy URL) - Videos (files / YouTube / Vimeo) - Audio (files / Spotify / Soundcloud) - Current time & date (local & worldwide) - Weather (local & worldwide) - Translate (google translate api) - Embed a PDF file - Embed a webpage (iframe) - Search engines (most popular) - Countdown (date and event name) - Timer - Stopwatch - Calendar (integrated calendar will be on next version) - Colors (with a quick copy HEX) - Doodle / Free draw - Password Generator - My IP ⚡ MAIN FEATURES: - Chrome extension - Mobile & PWA - Public boards (share the URL) - Tags for boards - Choose the URL for each board - Search by a board's name and tags - Group widgets by colors and filter them via Color Filter - Board icon - PASTE DIRECTLY TO BOARDS (without dragging a widget) - paste rich text, links, image screenshots, image URLs and even base64 data images. I'd love to hear what do think of the idea, the execution and what other widgets and features you'd like to see next! 🤤 P.S. signup with this URL to get an extra FREE 1GB of storage for a paid plan: https://widget-board.com/?ref=tom
