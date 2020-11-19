discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Antonio Giarrusso
Maker
Founder & CEO at Userbot.ai
Hey Product Hunters, I built this little side project over the last 3 weekends, since I was looking for a widget to track the release dates of my favorite games, but I couldn't find any existing apps for that. So I decided to build it myself, with a simple, wonderful and easy to use interface. While I was working on it, I then slowly added several features and more widgets, and here is the result. With Widgee you can choose between beautiful ready-to-use templates like: 🎮 Videogames Release countdown: search the name of an upcoming game and it will automatically autofill the info in the widget; 🗞 News from your favorite RSS Feeds: insert the URL of your feed and you will have all the upcoming news on your home screen; 📖 Quote of the Day; 🖌 Word of the Day; ⏰ Your custom Countdown to a date; 🐦 Twitter Followers counter: simply insert the username of a Twitter user and it will automatically get the number of followers; 📸 Instagram Followers: simply insert the username of a Instagram user and it will automatically get the number of followers; 📹 TikTok Followers counter: simply insert the username of a TikTok user and it will automatically get the number of followers; 📈 Facebook Page Likes counter: simply insert the page name or id and it will automatically get the number of likes; ...and many more that will be added in the coming weeks! All the widgets are constantly updated automatically during the day, so you will have all the updated information directly on your home screen. I look forward for your feedbacks and please let me know if you have any ideas for new widgets! Cheers, Antonio
Share