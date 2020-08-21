discussion
Hi all! I'm happy to be launching Wide Awake Pip - a game I made for young kids (available on Apple App Store). It's a voice activated game based around a short story. It involves speech interactions, mini-puzzles, mazes and drawing games. If you go to the website I'm giving away a limited number of promocodes so you can play it for free (https://wideawakepip.com) Here's an example review: "Beautiful and fun game!" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "My daughter adores this. The characters are cute and funny and it's a great little plot. Lovely illustration and calming sounds too. Our daughter doesn't have all the words yet but she's improving with each play." I originally created the game for my three young kids. The are quite a few kids apps out there already, but they often have simple, repetitive game mechanics which we'd quickly tire of. I've tried to create the equivalent of a digital storybook, something a bit more nourishing for the brain, something my kids could interact with and explore. I hope you enjoy it.
