WickedBlocks
Tailwind V2 blocks ready to copy paste
WICKEDBLOCKS are an open source collection of layout blocks and components built with Tailwind CSS V2 ready to copy-paste on your Tailwind project.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
I have been working on WickedBlocks for the last 4 months because I wanted to have ready to use snippets for my other project, https://www.wickedtemplates.com so the workflow would be quicker hence I decided to share it because I think many could make use of it. See it here live » » http://blocks.wickedtemplates.com/ See the repo here » » https://github.com/michael-andre... So what is WickedBlocks? An open source collection of layout blocks and components built with Tailwind CSS V2 ready to copy paste on your Tailwind project. You will find: Left Headers Center Headers Right Headers Authentication Pricing Clients Grids Forms Gallery Navigation Footers The blocks are unopinionated, no fancy images or styles just the bare blocks with text and placeholders. Anyways, I hope you guys like it and remember that I am always open to feedback and DMs are also open for anything you want to know.
Share
@michael_andreuzza Collection looks beautiful Congrats Michael 🙌
@michael_andreuzza @realvjy Thank you vijay!
@michael_andreuzza I’m really happy buddy! This is one excellent product that extends the tailwindcss ecosystem
@michael_andreuzza @csaba_kissi now is out Csaba!! finally to the multitude.
@michael_andreuzza wow great work, open source is nice too! 🚀
Michael is building an impressive and growing collection of tailwind components! You'll find everything you need for your next landing page or your next project. And on top of that, it's open source! Congrats Michael 🎉🎉
@thomas_sanlis1 you are the man. Thanks a lor for that, it means a lot.
Wickedblocks is a beautiful collection of tailwind templates. Congrats Michael! Great job with this 👍
Congrats on the launch, the blocks look stunning! Thanks for making this available to us.