WICKEDBLOCKS are an open source collection of layout blocks and components built with Tailwind CSS V2 ready to copy-paste on your Tailwind project.
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
I have been working on WickedBlocks for the last 4 months because I wanted to have ready to use snippets for my other project, https://www.wickedtemplates.com so the workflow would be quicker hence I decided to share it because I think many could make use of it. See it here live » » http://blocks.wickedtemplates.com/ See the repo here » » https://github.com/michael-andre... So what is WickedBlocks? An open source collection of layout blocks and components built with Tailwind CSS V2 ready to copy paste on your Tailwind project. You will find: Left Headers Center Headers Right Headers Authentication Pricing Clients Grids Forms Gallery Navigation Footers The blocks are unopinionated, no fancy images or styles just the bare blocks with text and placeholders. Anyways, I hope you guys like it and remember that I am always open to feedback and DMs are also open for anything you want to know.
vijay verma
Design chef @zomato
@michael_andreuzza Collection looks beautiful Congrats Michael 🙌
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@michael_andreuzza @realvjy Thank you vijay!
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
@michael_andreuzza I’m really happy buddy! This is one excellent product that extends the tailwindcss ecosystem
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@michael_andreuzza @csaba_kissi now is out Csaba!! finally to the multitude.
Graeme
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@michael_andreuzza wow great work, open source is nice too! 🚀
Thomas Sanlis
Michael is building an impressive and growing collection of tailwind components! You'll find everything you need for your next landing page or your next project. And on top of that, it's open source! Congrats Michael 🎉🎉
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@thomas_sanlis1 you are the man. Thanks a lor for that, it means a lot.
Himanshu Mishra
Wickedblocks is a beautiful collection of tailwind templates. Congrats Michael! Great job with this 👍
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@zicsus cheeers!
JonasDuuce - buying and selling newsletters
Looks stunning! Congrats
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@jonastwt thank you jonas!
Janel
Maker of Newsletter OS
Congrats on the launch, the blocks look stunning! Thanks for making this available to us.
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@janelsgm thanks to you Janel and your support!
