  1. Home
  2.  → Wicked Templates

Wicked Templates

Responsive HTML templates ready to customize out of the box.

#3 Product of the DayToday
In Wicked Templates you can find templates made with Bulma and Tailwind CSS ready to style them as you wish to.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
Hello everyone !! Today with the launch you can buy them with a discount of 50% !!! USE THIS CODE: wickedph The code is unlimited until the launch is over and is applied to: - Full Kit. - Bulma Templates. - Tailwind Templates. - All templates individually. If you wonder what does WT offers, is very easy... So.., Wicked Templates offer, well.... templates without style, so you can style them as you want to, you get the layout, like a wireframe, but with HTML. The Templates are only made with HTML, and instead of downloading Tailwind or Bulma, they only have 1 file HTML because they are using the CDN of the CSS Framework. You can buy them single or in packages. There's a couple of them for free so you get a grasp of what you are buying. If there's anything you want to ask me personally do it: - here - twitter @Mike_andreuzza - hello@unicornsfeed.com
Upvote (2)
Share
Hieu Nguyen (Jack)Building @ Inverr.com 🐡
The template library is great 👍 Congrats of the lauch Michael!
Upvote (1)
Share
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@hieunc229 Thanks a lot Jack. Super glad you like it!
Upvote (1)
Share
Jim Raptis
Building Indie products
Neat templates! You did a great work with Wicked Templates, Michael 👏
Upvote (1)
Share
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@draptis Cheers Jim! More cool stuff to come!
Upvote
Share
Pete
Looks good!
Upvote (1)
Share
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@petecodes Thanks a lot Pete!
Upvote
Share
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
Well designed Mike. Good luck with the launch!
Upvote (1)
Share
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
@csaba_kissi Thanks a lot Csaba !
Upvote
Share