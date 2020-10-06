Wicked Templates
Hello everyone !! Today with the launch you can buy them with a discount of 50% !!! USE THIS CODE: wickedph The code is unlimited until the launch is over and is applied to: - Full Kit. - Bulma Templates. - Tailwind Templates. - All templates individually. If you wonder what does WT offers, is very easy... So.., Wicked Templates offer, well.... templates without style, so you can style them as you want to, you get the layout, like a wireframe, but with HTML. The Templates are only made with HTML, and instead of downloading Tailwind or Bulma, they only have 1 file HTML because they are using the CDN of the CSS Framework. You can buy them single or in packages. There's a couple of them for free so you get a grasp of what you are buying. If there's anything you want to ask me personally do it: - here - twitter @Mike_andreuzza - hello@unicornsfeed.com
The template library is great 👍 Congrats of the lauch Michael!
@hieunc229 Thanks a lot Jack. Super glad you like it!
Neat templates! You did a great work with Wicked Templates, Michael 👏
@petecodes Thanks a lot Pete!
Well designed Mike. Good luck with the launch!
@csaba_kissi Thanks a lot Csaba !