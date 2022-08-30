Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wicked Egg
Ranked #6 for today
Wicked Egg
Automatic interactive pet toy & treat dispenser
More info
Upvote 19
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fully automatic interactive toy & treat dispenser with preprogrammed lights, sounds, and movements. Pets are rewarded with treats based on their play level. Due to its intelligent companion mode it is touch-activated and it’s safe and durable.
Launched in
Cats
,
Pets
,
Crowdfunding
by
Wicked Egg
About this launch
Wicked Egg
Automatic Interactive Pet Toy & Treat Dispenser
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Wicked Egg by
Wicked Egg
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Cats
,
Pets
,
Crowdfunding
. Made by
Dave Lim
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
Wicked Egg
is not rated yet. This is Wicked Egg's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#49
Report