Wicked Ball
A smart ball to keep the pet joyful all day long
#2 Product of the DayToday
-100% automatic feature
-3 reaction modes
-Intelligent companion mode
-Snack reward system
-Waterproof
-Washable
-Obstacle avoidance system
-Durable and safe for your pet
-No app required
Around the web
Wicked Ball Wants to Be Your Pet's Automated CompanionWicked Ball Wants to Be Your Pet's Automated Companion Tom Spendlove posted on April 18, 2019 | The engineers and designers at Cheerble loved playing with their pets, but noticed that when the humans were gone the pets had separation anxiety.
Engineering
Cheerble Wicked Ball Smart Automatic Pet Toy is a companion for your petKeep your pet company all day with the Cheerble Wicked Ball Smart Automatic Pet Toy. Designed for dogs and cats, this device eliminates feelings of boredom and loneliness when you are away. Likewise, Cheerble Wicked Ball gives them the fun, exercise and interaction they long for when you are not there.
Thegadgetflow
This Interactive Ball Means Your Pet Can Play Fetch When You're Out, and OMGAs much as I adore my pets, there's no denying they can be raring to go at the most inconvenient moments - aka when I'm sleeping at 2 a.m.! - so the more energy I can get them to burn off during the day, the better.
POPSUGAR Family
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Seven XieMaker@seven_xie · CEO at Cheerble
Hi Product Hunters :) We are super excited to launch our Wicked Ball here. Wicked Ball runs and bounces all by itself without application and your control. It has 3 modes: gentle, normal and active best to match your pet’s behavior. You can also use the intelligent companion mode to give your pet some play and rest time. Wicked ball is waterproof, easily washable and durable. It also has obstacle avoidance system. Well, what else can you wish for..? Let me know if you have any questions, I’ll be happy to answer :)
Upvote (4)Share·
Khach Martirosyan@martirosyankh
How long does the battery last in active mode?
Upvote (2)Share·
Seven XieMaker@seven_xie · CEO at Cheerble
@martirosyankh Hi Khach. If your pet plays with Wicked Ball in active mode without having a rest, the battery will last 100 minutes.
Upvote Share·
Siranush Hovhannisyan@siranush_hovhannisyan
Is Wicked Ball waterproof?
Upvote Share·