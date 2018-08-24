Log InSign up

Developing Augmented Reality is complicated but designing it shouldn't be! We want you to prototype AR content in minutes, then share those creations with the rest of the community to remix and learn from.

Dedicated to simplifying AR design - no coding or 3D skills are required, just a browser, a modern smartphone and optionally an idea.

  • Changying Zheng
    Pros: 

    Very easy to use. A great tool for designers to prototype in AR without getting into coding. Desktop version and phone app syncs well.

    Cons: 

    Looking forward to seeing more states and features in the future development.

    Really enjoy how easy to learn and test with this app. This app has a lot of potential. I can see how it can be used to speed up the development pipeline and be used for designers, UX designers to communicate ideas to developers.

    Also, the in-app video tutorial is great.

    Small suggestion: This app would benefit from more user testing to refine the UX. Some features are not very intuitive.

    Overall a great beta version.

  • Stuart VarrallHead of Mobile, Servian
    Pros: 

    Easy to add models and add a variety of interaction triggers to them. easy to test as the device updates the prototypes instantly

    Cons: 

    object states are limited in scope so it takes a bit of thinking to get the set up right for complex scenes.

    I can’t think of a recent AR demo that can’t be replicated in WiARframe, and in a matter of minutes not days/weeks

Discussion

Hunter
Jeremiah Alexander
Makers
Jeremiah Alexander
Jeremiah AlexanderMakerPro@jeremiahalex · Technology Entrepreneur
Very excited to share version 1 of wiARframe with the world. I've been building this tirelessly since October. Still so much to do but I hope you see the potential.
Spandana@spandana_govindgari · Co-founder @ Hype
I've used the beta version and was extremely helpful in prototyping, quickly changing textures, positioning etc. Definitely the easiest way there is out!
Caleb Del BegioPro@caleb_delbegio · Product & Co-founder at Advize.ai
Impressive! Passing this along to some friends in AR.
