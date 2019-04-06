A Game of Thrones website where you can choose the fate of 40 characters. Who will stay alive in Season 8? Who will die? Who will turn into a slave of the White Walkers? And who will sit on the iron throne? Create a list and share it with your friends.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
DannyMaker@nottblod · Graphic Designer and Web Developer
Hello Product Hunt Community! I hope you are ready for the last season of Game of Thrones. My friend and I have discussed a lot about the series. Topics like "Who will die? Who will survive?" And many more... We are fans of the show and really love it. So we thought about creating a little website where you can predict the fate of the characters. We call it: Who Survives Season 8? We have a list of 40 characters that will or might appear in the last season. You have 3 main options for each character: Alive, dead or undead/white walker (green, red or blue). If you open the site, you'll see everyone in green (alive), except the Night King and Viserion (’cause they are undead). You can choose the fate of each one. Who will survive? Who will die? Who will turn into a slave of the white walkers? We’d like to see what you think! And there’s one more question. Who will sit on the iron throne (if it still exists after the finale)? Cersei has a crown icon because she sits on the iron throne right now. But do you want her on the throne? Change it to someone else if you think she won’t sit long on the cold pile of swords. After you‘ve chosen the fate of each character you can write a name down that others will recognise you with. Or just take the random name from our own GOT name generator. Click on the button [Create your list], master the ReCAPTCHA and voilà your list is online. Now you can share the link with your friends. After that you can also look on the [global site](http://whosurvives8.com/global) to see statistics of all votes. There you’ll see what fate is chosen the most and who has the most votes to sit on the iron throne. That’s it! A small Game of Throne fansite to choose the fate of the characters! Valar Morghulis
Upvote Share·