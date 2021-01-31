who's the liar?

Simple web-based game, best played over video call with friends! All players see a random word's category; all but one player (the liar) see the word. Take turns describing the word; at the end, collectively vote on who the liar is. (Github repo)
I didn't invent this game! I decided to build it after seeing a video of a Kpop group playing it. If you do end up playing it with friends, I hope it helps brighten your day :') This is also my first Firebase-React web-based game, & it has some bugs & isn't super robust—so it's open to contributions (if you're interested)! More info, acknowledgements, & tech details are in the Github repo linked in the description.
@fibanneacci Sounds simple and fun. I would play this! Best of luck for this and future projects. :D