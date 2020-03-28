Who's freezing hiring
List of companies freezing hiring, hiring and doing layoffs
David Chouinard
Hi, I'm David — the cofounder at Candor. Seeing many of my friends worry about this, we started compiling this list of companies freezing hiring from Coronavirus at 6am... and haven’t stopped. I hope it helps. I'll keep updating it live, so email me at hello@candor.co if you're hearing anything.
@candor @davidchouinard Thank you for making this. Such an important initiative right now.
We're reviewing every submission manually (over 1,000 so far!) and verifying directly with company leadership and news in the press where possible. We're a team of volunteers doing this so if you can help us out and help verify a hiring freeze one way or another, let us know. We need more companies that are hiring so if you can send us a link to your job board we'll promote it. This has had 170,000 visits over the weekend so your contributions really help a lot of people.
