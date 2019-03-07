Who Runs The World
Infographics website for International Women's Day 2019
The International Women's Day 2019 campaign theme is #BalanceforBetter.
I made this mini site with illustrations to explain the challenges faced by women in social, culture, politics, science and celebrate women's contributions and achievements.
Chip Dong LimMaker@chipdonglim · Digital Product Designer in Healthcare
Everyone has a role to play and it requires our collective action to build a gender-balanced world. Gender balance drives a better working world and together, we can truly make a positive difference for women everywhere.
