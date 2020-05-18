Discussion
Leonardo
Maker
Hello guys, I'm Leo, a 23 year old software developer from Brazil. A couple weeks ago I was laid off my work due to the covid-19 pandemic so I started developing Who Posted That? app to learn how to develop mobile apps while I'm unenployed. I have developed this app with the intention of learning and getting new skills but some friends of mine thought it was a great game idea and it could be very popular. With that in mind I posted my app in reddit and got a great positive reaction to this idea with 91% upvotes. Since this is a very unique idea and people are liking the game I'm investing my time in trying to share my app, but I don't have a lot of money for marketing. It is great to find this website so I can share with you guys. Any feedback is very valuable to me. Sorry for my bad english :|
First of all, Congratulations for your launch on PH. Your app idea is great and I am sure most people will find it good. I will surely give it a try and give you feedback :)
