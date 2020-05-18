  1. Home
  2.  → Who Posted That?

Who Posted That?

Trivia game with celebrity tweets

This app is a trivia game with celebrity tweets. There are around 15 thousand tweets from the top 2000 most followed twitter accounts that are consider internationaly well known and the game consists in guessing who posted that tweet.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Leonardo
Leonardo
Maker
Hello guys, I'm Leo, a 23 year old software developer from Brazil. A couple weeks ago I was laid off my work due to the covid-19 pandemic so I started developing Who Posted That? app to learn how to develop mobile apps while I'm unenployed. I have developed this app with the intention of learning and getting new skills but some friends of mine thought it was a great game idea and it could be very popular. With that in mind I posted my app in reddit and got a great positive reaction to this idea with 91% upvotes. Since this is a very unique idea and people are liking the game I'm investing my time in trying to share my app, but I don't have a lot of money for marketing. It is great to find this website so I can share with you guys. Any feedback is very valuable to me. Sorry for my bad english :|
UpvoteShare
Vaibhav Dwivedi
Vaibhav Dwivedi
First of all, Congratulations for your launch on PH. Your app idea is great and I am sure most people will find it good. I will surely give it a try and give you feedback :)
UpvoteShare