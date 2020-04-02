Who Is Still Hiring?
Who's still hiring during Coronavirus? See roles + locations
Zuhayeer Musa
Maker
Hi PH fam, With the recent wave of layoffs due to Covid-19, we wanted to help people look for jobs. So we compiled a list of companies with open roles and locations. We're checking regularly with companies directly to keep this list up-to-date. If you're company is hiring, you can add it here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/... We'd appreciate any feedback!
Much needed during this time, it would be nice to see an internship page too for all the people that lost internship offers