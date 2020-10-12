discussion
Ian T Butler
Maker
We built this search engine to solve problems we were facing with search results every day. Results would often be years out of date or just outright missing key points of our query. We have a general index like every other search engine but we also break things down by platform and topic. Right now you can search Wikipedia, Reddit, and Arxiv. Then there is the gaming topic and the everything else index. We also support ! commands similar to DuckDuckGo. ! followed by p or c for platform or category and then the first letter of either the platform or category. For example typing !pr in the search box will switch you to our Reddit index.
