As Designer/Programmer, I find it super useful. The kind of tool I didn't know I needed
Hey PH folks! I’m Kirill, the maker of Whitespaces+. Thanks Thomas @tchret for hunting the project! As a designer myself, I know how designers value precision, particularly in typography. One of the important design tools we use is a white space around graphic elements and texts. There are different ways to control spacing between words. But the fastest and the most reliable one is whitespace characters. Thing is, we only have one among the many types of it on our keyboards. So what you would normally do is rush through the Unicode tables, most of them having no copy/paste, tons of ads and slow load time. It’s such a drag! So that's why I’ve made this simple page with a list of all the most common whitespaces with copy/paste buttons. Hope you enjoy it and please share with your friends and colleagues. Would be happy to answer your questions.