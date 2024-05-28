Launches
Whitespace

One-click bug reports straight from your browser

Bug reports has looked the same since forever. It's time to fix that. Whitespace captures every possible detail automatically and puts it all in a neat little package you can share as link.
Chrome Extensions
SaaS
Developer Tools
Whitespace
We couldn't have built this without...
Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform
5,403 upvotes
Whitespace is run by Cloud Run on Google Cloud Platform.
Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics
951 upvotes
Whitespaces uses Plausible to track page analytics over time.
Drip
Drip
162 upvotes
Whitespace uses Drip for different emailing workflows.
About this launch
Create bug reports in seconds.
Whitespace
is rated 4/5 by 2 users. It first launched on May 30th, 2023.
