A crowdsourced security platform

WhiteHub connects white-hat hackers and businesses to find out security vulnerabilities within the products. When businesses use WhiteHub, they just need to pay for valid vulnerabilities that are based on the bounty policy in a bug bounty program.
At present, we have well over 500 active researchers in that platform. Many of them are well-known cybersecurity experts in the world security community, and their findings have been acknowledged by big firms like Microsoft, Google, and Facebook. WhiteHub can help businesses discover critical vulnerabilities in products, including those not discoverable by using traditional solutions and automated tools. - For businesses: https://whitehub.net/demo - For researchers: https://whitehub.net/register
